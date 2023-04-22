Maharashtra politics is again on the boil as rifts between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar appear to have reignited.

Yesterday Ajit Pawar skipped a convention of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai unit. Besides, his name was also missing from the party's list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The NCP on Friday released its list of nine candidates for Karnataka polls as well as its list of star campaigners. The 15-member list of star campaigners included Sharad Pawar and his daughter and MP Supriya Sule, but not his nephew, Ajit Pawar.

However, putting an end to rumours, Pawar said he was unable to attend the convention as it clashed with some other programs he had to attend, and nothing more should be read into it.

Moreover, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the event was planned a month ago. “Ajit Pawar had accepted invitations to several programmes in Pune. He expressed his inability to attend. All leaders have their schedules to follow. Just because they are unable to attend one function, it does not mean they are planning to quit".

This week, Pawar also attended the Iftar party at his uncle Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai. And next day, Ajit maintained that he would be with the NCP till he is alive.

Sharad Pawar on Tuesday too dismissed the speculation about his nephew's exit. Notably, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (an alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP-Congress) were defaming Ajit Pawar and questioning his credibility.

Separately, in Pune yesterday Pawar again bid for Maharashtra's CM post, which political experts have called his latent demand. He said his outfit can stake a claim to the post of Maharashtra's chief minister "now also" instead of waiting for 2024 when Assembly polls are due in the state. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly also told an interviewer that he will "100 per cent" like to be chief minister of Maharashtra.

In 2019, the Baramati MLA joined hands with BJP and was sworn in as deputy chief minister. But the BJP government fell without proving its majority, and Pawar again joined the NCP.