On the run for nearly a month, fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh may have escaped to Rajasthan. The development comes mere days after his top aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested nabbed in Amritsar district. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the radical preacher may surrender at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Baisakhi.

Based on the latest intelligence, officials have been put on alert in the border district of Hanumangarh as well as Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer.

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra told news agency PTI that the search operation was launched on Wednesday night following information about Amritpal's likely presence in Hanumangarh. Teams of Anti-Terrorism Squad and Emergency Response Team of Rajasthan Police are actively on the lookout for Singh.

The Khalistan sympathiser has been on the run since March 18 when police launched a major crackdown against him and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.' Amritpal had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

While initial reports had placed him in Haryana, his exact location remains a mystery. Alerts have also been sounded in Nepal, with officials remaining vigilant about Singh's potential alert into the other country. Last month Nepal's Department of Immigration had put Singh on its surveillance list following a request from the Indian Embassy.

(With inputs from agencies)