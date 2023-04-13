Is Amritpal Singh in Rajasthan? Police launch search as new details about the fugitive pro-Khalistani leader emerge1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Police had last month launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. The Khalistan sympathiser remains at large, having escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18 by switching vehicles and changing appearances.
On the run for nearly a month, fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh may have escaped to Rajasthan. The development comes mere days after his top aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested nabbed in Amritsar district. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the radical preacher may surrender at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Baisakhi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×