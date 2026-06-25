Is an Indian passport not proof of citizenship? Here's what the Passports Act of 1967 says

On the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the passport is merely a travel document and not proof of Indian citizenship.

An official said, "A passport is issued after a lot of due diligence, and it is based on documents from several government agencies." The statement from the MEA officials assumes significance after the Supreme Court, during a recent hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, said that Aadhaar was not conclusive proof of citizenship and was simply a document of identity.

MEA cites Section 20 of the Passports Act Following the detailed briefing on Wednesday, MEA's remarks sparked controversy, with Opposition leaders criticizing the Central government. On Thursday, the government once again clarified that a passport has never been considered proof of citizenship, and added that no such decision was taken either recently or in the last 12 years.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Is an Indian passport considered proof of citizenship according to the Passports Act of 1967? ⌵ No, the Passports Act of 1967 states that a passport is a travel document and not considered proof of Indian citizenship. 2 What does Section 20 of the Passports Act of 1967 say about issuing passports? ⌵ Section 20 allows the Central Government to issue a passport to a person who is not a citizen of India if it is deemed necessary in the public interest. 3 Why has the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that a passport is not proof of citizenship? ⌵ The clarification followed controversy and confirmed that a passport serves as a travel document and does not establish citizenship, an assertion supported by past judgments. 4 What should individuals provide to prove their citizenship if a passport is not sufficient? ⌵ To prove citizenship, individuals should submit documents related to their date and place of birth, as outlined in the Citizenship Rules, 2009. 5 Can non-citizens obtain an Indian passport? ⌵ Yes, the Passports Act of 1967 permits the issuance of passports to non-citizens under specific circumstances as determined by the government.

The Centre also referenced Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, to support its clarification. Section 20 of the Act states, "Notwithstanding anything contained in the foregoing provisions relating to issue of a passport or travel document, the Central Government may issue, or cause to be issued, a passport or travel document to a person who is not a citizen of India if that Government is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest."

The government also referred to the 2013 judgments of the Bombay High Court, which made it clear that possession of a passport does not establish citizenship.

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Passports Act of 1967 According to the Act, the Passports Act, 1967, provides for the issue of passports and travel documents, regulates the departure from India of citizens and other persons and covers matters incidental or ancillary thereto. It applies to the whole of India and its citizens who are outside India.

Types of passports and travel documents that may be issued Under the Passports Act of 1967, the government can issue different types of passports and travel documents, which are as follows:

Ordinary passport Official passport Diplomatic passport Travel documents Emergency certificate authorizing a person to enter India; Certificate of identity for the purpose of establishing the identity of a person; Such other certificate or document as may be prescribed. When can government refuse to issue passports or travel documents? The Passports Act of 1967 states when the government may refuse to issue passports or travel documents. The official document says that subject to the other provisions of this Act, the passport authority shall refuse to make an endorsement for visiting a foreign country under clause (b) or clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 5 if any one or more of the following grounds exist, and on no other grounds.

Some instances under which passport can be denied 1. The applicant may or is likely to engage in such activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India

2. The presence of an applicant in such a country may or is likely to be detrimental to India.

3. The presence of the applicant in such a country may, or is likely to, prejudice the friendly relations of India with that or any other country.

4. In the opinion of the central government, the presence of the applicant in such a country is not in the public interest.