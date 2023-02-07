Maheshwari was referring to Aswath Damodaran’s valuation of Adani shares. Damodaran earlier said that the share price of Adani Enterprises was over stretched when it was valued at $53 billion. The stock "with upbeat assumptions on revenue growth and operating margins, and without factoring any of the Hindenburg accusations of fraud and malfeasance, yields a value of just about ₹947 per share", said Damodaran who is celebrated for his valuation accuracy.