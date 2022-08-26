Is beauty sleep real? New study reveals impact of sleep quality on health4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 08:25 PM IST
- A new study revealed that insufficient sleep was linked to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke
So how does sleep quality impact human health and is beauty sleep a myth or reality? Answering the age-old question, a new study revealed that insufficient sleep was linked to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. According to the new study, nine out of 10 Americans do not get good sleep at night and the scientists predicted that if everyone slept well, seven out of ten of these cardiovascular diseases could possibly be avoided.