Is Bengaluru not for bachelors? Bizarre tenancy rules confuse netizens

The rights of a tenant in India are designed to protect them from exploitation and ensure they are treated fairly by their landlords. These rights include the right to enjoy their home without interference from the landlord, the right to certain minimum standards of accommodation, and the right to a rent book. Tenants also have the right to contact their landlord or their agent at any reasonable time and must provide permission before the landlord can enter their home. In the event of a dispute, tenants can refer the matter to the Residential Tenancies Board without fear of penalty.