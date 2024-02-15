Is Bharat Bandh tomorrow due to farmers' protest in Delhi? What's open, what's not on February 16
Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Emergency services will not be affected during the bandh, but villages will remain closed for all agricultural activities
Bharat Bandh tomorrow news: As the farmers from Punjab continue to march towards Delhi to press for their demands, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, along with several trade unions, has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16. According to the directions released by the SKM, the bandh will be observed between 6 am and 4 pm. The farmers will participate in a chakka jam on major roads across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.