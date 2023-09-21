Is Canada safe for Indians right now? What immigration expert says

‘Canada don't have a choice’ apart from welcoming immigrants to help strengthen the economy, an immigration expert asserted when asked whether the souring relationship between the two countries will affect the immigration process . He also assured there is no reason for Indians living there to fearful about the political development, and advised them to continue their lives as usual.

Will Canada-India tension affect immigration process?

Rajiv S. Khanna, managing attorney at Immigration.com, the Law Offices of Rajiv S. Khanna, PC, said, “Despite the tension, immigration wise, they don't have a choice."

Explaining further, he said, Canadians need immigrants because their population growth could soon be close to 0% without having immigration to sustain them by 2030.

As per the official figures presented by the Canadian government, by 2035 million Canadians will retire and the ratio will be then down to only three workers for every retiree means 25% of their population would have retired.

“Hence, if they don't have immigrants, they will not be able to offer that same level of services to its residents. So in other words, they need the younger people amongst the immigrants to support the aging education, aging population of Canada."

Is Canada safe for Indian immigrants right now?

Apparently, the tension among the two countries started with Justin Trudeau getting an earful from PM Modi over the Khalistani issue when the Canadian prime minister visited India to take part in G20 summit. It further escalated following Trudeau's claim of Indian hand in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied any role in the killing, calling the allegations absurd.

Answering whether Indian immigrants living there can face hostility amid the deteriorating relationship, Khanna said, “Justin Trudeau's government is two years from elections. And, they have been polling very poorly. In fact, in a recent poll in August, 56% Canadians believe that Trudeau should step down as the leader of the Liberal Party and the Conservatives are on on on their necks."

In such a scenario, taking harsh measures against Indian immigrants living there, trying to put curb on immigration from India can backfire for him.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate whose killing two months ago is at the center of a widening breach between India and Canada, was called a human rights activist by Sikh organizations and a criminal by India’s government.

