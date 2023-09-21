Is Canada safe for Indians right now? What immigration expert says

Is Canada safe for Indians right now? What immigration expert says1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Canada has no choice but to welcome immigrants to strengthen its economy, despite tensions with India, experts said.
Without immigration, Canada's population growth could be close to 0% by 2030.
‘Canada don't have a choice’ apart from welcoming immigrants to help strengthen the economy, an immigration expert asserted when asked whether the souring relationship between the two countries will affect the immigration process. He also assured there is no reason for Indians living there to fearful about the political development, and advised them to continue their lives as usual.