When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country in March last year, all educational institutions shifted to online education mode. The move laid bare the digital divide that exists in India, with several students finding it difficult to attend classes as they were unable to afford the gadgets required.

Following this, several institutions had come together to help some families with this issue. However, several fake claims had also started doing rounds in light of this, looking to defraud people.

One such social media message was debunked by the Union education ministry on Tuesday. The message claimed that the Centre will provide free laptops to students for supporting virtual learning amid the Covid crisis.

"The ministry of education has a distribution schedule for laptops to be given out to families to help support virtual learning," the message reads. It also includes a URL.

A message along with a link is claiming that @EduMinOfIndia will provide free laptops to all people to support virtual learning amid the #COVID19 outbreak#PIBFactCheck:



▶️This claim is #FAKE

▶️Don't forward such messages

▶️Never disclose personal information on such websites pic.twitter.com/nNg2Gb7IIl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 3, 2021

The central government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker has flagged this and said: "This claim is Fake."

“A message along with a link is claiming that Education Ministry Of India will provide free laptops to all people to support virtual learning amid the Covid-19 outbreak," PIB wrote on Twitter, advising people against sharing such messages.

Any such official decision would be informed to students, parents and other stakeholders through the official website of the education ministry or the verified social media handles.

