OpenaAI's viral conversational chatbot ChatGPT and similar tools are increasingly being used for doing work related tasks. While employees are adopting ChatGPT for completing their work, their managers remain unaware of this artificial intelligence usage in their company.

According to new research from professional networking app Fishbowl, nearly 43% of the 11,793 professionals surveyed said they use ChatGPT or other such AI tools for work-related tasks. This is nearly a 50% increase from a similar survey conducted in January this year. In the January Fishbowl survey, only about 27% of respondents were using generative AI-based technology for their work-related tasks.

The Fishbowl survey shows that of the 43% of respondents who have used ChatGPT and other similar technologies for work-related tasks, only about 32% of respondents said they used the chatbot with their boss's knowledge.

When asked if their boss knows about them using AI tools for work-related purposes 68% responded they don't disclose their usage to their boss.

According to Fishbowl, the survey participants included employees from top companies including Amazon, Bank of America, Edelman, Google, IBM, JP Morgan, McKinsey, Meta, Nike, Twitter among others.

Another finding from the survey highlights that while employees did not want to discuss their ChatGPT usage with their managers, they are happy to talk about it with their peers. Fishbowl reported a 107% increase in posts and comments mentioning ChatGPT since January.

“Popular topics of discussion include using the chatbot for resumes/cover letters, copywriting, coding, and drafting sales and marketing emails". Fishbowl said in a blog post detailing some of the popular topics of discussion around ChatGPT.

Since its launch last November, ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, causing wonder and panic in equal measure. Recently, ChatGPT announced the latest iteration of its language model, GPT-4, which has only added to the frenzy surrounding the chatbot. As companies like Google and Microsoft battle it out for control of the generative AI-based chatbot space, the general public is left wondering if ChatGPT will make their jobs obsolete in the near future.