Is ChatGPT getting used for office work? New study makes this revelation

According to new research from professional networking app Fishbowl, nearly 43% of the 11,793 professionals surveyed said they use ChatGPT or other such AI tools for work-related tasks. This is nearly a 50% increase from a similar survey conducted in January this year. In the January Fishbowl survey, only about 27% of respondents were using generative AI-based technology for their work-related tasks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}