Is China distancing itself from Russia's sanction-hit economy?

Citing analysts, CNN reported that China is attempting to strike "a delicate balance" between supporting Russia rhetorically but without further antagonizing the United States. Chinese banks cannot afford to lose access to US dollars, and many Chinese industries cannot afford to be deprived of US technology. The most significant help China could offer Russia is through the USD 90 billion worth of reserves Moscow holds in Chinese yuan, wrote Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for the Asia Pacific at Natixis, in a research report, according to news agency ANI citing CNN report.