Is China distancing itself from Russia's sanction-hit economy?

Russia-Ukraine war: Chinese banks cannot afford to lose access to US dollars, and many Chinese industries cannot afford to be deprived of US technology, latest reports reveal
Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues, China is quietly distancing itself from Moscow as its economy is being slammed with sanctions from the US and its allies, as per news agency ANI report.
This comes after last month's proclamation that both countries share a friendship that had "no limits." That was before Russia launched its war in Ukraine. Beijing has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine but wants to avoid being impacted by the sanctions it has repeatedly denounced as an ineffective way of resolving the crisis, CNN reported.
Fears that Chinese companies could face US sanctions over ties with Russia had contributed to an epic sell-off in Chinese stocks in recent days. That slump was reversed on Wednesday when Beijing promised it would pursue policies to boost its sputtering economy and keep financial markets stable. US officials told CNN that they have information suggesting China has expressed some openness to providing Russia with requested military and financial assistance. China dismissed that as "disinformation."
Citing analysts, CNN reported that China is attempting to strike "a delicate balance" between supporting Russia rhetorically but without further antagonizing the United States. Chinese banks cannot afford to lose access to US dollars, and many Chinese industries cannot afford to be deprived of US technology. The most significant help China could offer Russia is through the USD 90 billion worth of reserves Moscow holds in Chinese yuan, wrote Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for the Asia Pacific at Natixis, in a research report, according to news agency ANI citing CNN report.
It further reported that Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov this week said that the country wanted to use yuan reserves after Moscow was blocked from accessing US dollars and euros.
Following the invasion of Ukraine, the World Bank has halted all its programs in Russia and Belarus. It hadn't approved any new loans or investments to Russia since 2014, and none to Belarus since 2020.
