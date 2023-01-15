Is China finally grounding its wolf warriors?2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Wolf warrior diplomacy refers to the aggressive style adopted by Chinese diplomats over the last few years
Wolf warrior diplomacy refers to the aggressive style adopted by Chinese diplomats over the last few years
A series of changes by China signal that Beijing is abandoning a diplomatic strategy that has earned it an unpleasant reputation. Mintbreaks down China’s so-called ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy, how it developed, and why Beijing may be looking to give it up.