A series of changes by China signal that Beijing is abandoning a diplomatic strategy that has earned it an unpleasant reputation. Mint breaks down China’s so-called ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy, how it developed, and why Beijing may be looking to give it up.

What is wolf warrior diplomacy?

Wolf warrior diplomacy refers to the aggressive style adopted by Chinese diplomats over the last few years. The term is inspired by the Chinese film franchise Wolf Warrior, which depicts Chinese protagonists confronting and besting Western powers. China’s diplomats have adopted a combative style in responding to criticism on China’s human rights record on Uyghurs and around foreign policy. Its diplomats have stormed out of meetings and have even gotten into fistfights with counterparts. Wolf warrior diplomacy has precipitated highly public diplomatic clashes with the US, Sweden and France.

What has changed now in China?

China seems to be backtracking on this highly aggressive diplomatic strategy. First, Beijing appointed Qin Gang, the country’s Ambassador in the US, to the post of foreign minister. During his time in US, Qin Gang played down wolf warrior diplomacy and stated that China’s envoys would pursue “peaceful diplomacy". He also made an effort to be seen as more likeable and even appeared at NBA basketball games. Meanwhile, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who was seen as the first ‘wolf warrior’, and is known for his abrasive style, was shunted off to an obscure division in the foreign ministry.

How has wolf warrior diplomacy impacted China?

Beijing has taken a significant hit to its soft power and image in global capitals as a result of this style. A poll by Pew Research found that views of China, which were significantly positive around a decade ago, have turned sharply negative in a number of global capitals. Citizens in advanced countries like the US, UK and Australia, held negative views of China.

Why is the policy being reconsidered?

China seems to have understood the level of its isolation. While this may have been a lesser concern earlier, Beijing has stumbled from a real-estate and economic growth crisis to a covid-19 emergency over the last year. It may have realized the need to repair relations with the West, still among its largest investors and markets. German chancellor Olaf Scholz visited China recently and rubbished talk of decoupling. Charles Michel of the European Council and Australian foreign minister Penny Wong were also hosted by China.

Is any meaningful change on cards?

The about-turn may simply be an alteration of form rather than substance. China’s continued border aggression towards India, intimidation of Taiwan, human rights violations in Xinjiang, and efforts to rewrite international rules are unlikely to change. Some experts say the change may reflect its need to stabilize economic and political relationships at a time of domestic crises. In other words, China will be driven more by a sense of danger and crisis and less by a genuine change of heart about its relationship with the West.