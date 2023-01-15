Is China finally grounding its wolf warriors?

China seems to be backtracking on this highly aggressive diplomatic strategy. First, Beijing appointed Qin Gang, the country’s Ambassador in the US, to the post of foreign minister. During his time in US, Qin Gang played down wolf warrior diplomacy and stated that China’s envoys would pursue “peaceful diplomacy". He also made an effort to be seen as more likeable and even appeared at NBA basketball games. Meanwhile, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who was seen as the first ‘wolf warrior’, and is known for his abrasive style, was shunted off to an obscure division in the foreign ministry.