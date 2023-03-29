Is China running a secret propaganda operation with journalists in India?3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:43 AM IST
There are offers to pay $400 (nearly ₹33,000) to write one article.
China has been accused of running a secret propaganda operation in India, after journalists and researchers in the country were approached by people claiming to be from Singapore-based institutions with offers to cooperate on projects or to write articles on security and foreign policy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×