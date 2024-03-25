Is corruption but an excuse to wipe out opposition?

The coming general election will have a distinction. It will be the first ahead of which two chief ministers, a deputy chief minister, a member of parliament, and a minister are in prison on charges of corruption. There are dozens more who have either spent time in jail or are headed for it. Is this an outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declared anti-corruption agenda, or a plot to weaken the Opposition?

Let’s analyse this starting with Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. In the early years of the last decade, Kejriwal emerged as a “crusader" for the truth. He had quit a coveted government job as an officer in the Indian Revenue Service to work for an NGO and as an RTI activist.

An agitation in which he joined Anna Hazare brought him recognition. His comrades and he himself had then proclaimed that they had nothing to do with politics and were merely fighting for truth, fraternity, and justice. So, Kejriwal’s admirers were startled when he announced the launch of AAP. He argued then that cleaning politics required getting your hands dirty. He projected himself as an unconventional leader. He could be spotted sitting with auto-rickshaw drivers, or members of such other working classes. But after the first election, he took help from the Congress, a party he had previously accused of corruption, to gain power. AAP is fighting this election, too, with the Congress.

Over time, some of Kejriwal’s colleagues started noticing inconsistencies between his words and deeds. Many either left the party or were dismissed, but Kejriwal stuck to his line. He has an incredible ability to understand voters from the underprivileged and middle classes. AAP won the hearts of the residents of Delhi through measures such as offering subsidies on water and electricity. His government also did well on education and health. In exchange, the people of Delhi gave him an overwhelming majority in two successive elections. His party also succeeded in forming the government in Punjab and was recognized as a national party, when it cornered 12.92% of the votes polled at the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The question now, though, is this: Despite these successes, how did Kejriwal’s journey land him behind bars? Did it happen due to the high cost of contesting elections, where all parties require funding from known and unknown sources? If so, how does he differ from the others?

It’s also notable that he was detained for the alleged excise scam. Kejriwal and colleagues developed an excise policy that made country-made English liquor cheaper in Delhi. AAP was gaining momentum by relaxing the liquor policy.

Vijay Nair, one of the new faces that emerged in AAP, had a say in the new alcohol policy. He was the first among Kejriwal’s colleagues to be arrested, but is out on bail. Later, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh were sent to ED custody. Kejriwal’s detention has prompted numerous questions. AAP argues that their leaders were imprisoned despite no “money trail" being established, but they have yet to receive any justice from the courts.

Kejriwal, who is used to forging new paths, did so again this time. In the past, politicians suspected of corruption or other such charges, used to resign if they faced arrest. Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren was the most recent example. Kejriwal’s colleagues have indicated, though, that he will not step down. The question that arises in this context is: Can a government be run from jail? The Constitution is silent on this matter, but provisions in the jail manual will prove to be an impediment. In political circles, speculation is rife whether Kejriwal and Soren would gain from a sympathy wave. It’s also said that only those who oppose the BJP are being detained. BJP is not a party, but a “washing machine". Is this a new trend? Certainly not. Who was in control when the Supreme Court referred to the CBI as a “parrot"?

Another difficulty arises. After Kejriwal and Sisodia are jailed, there is no popular figure who can keep AAP unified. Following Soren’s imprisonment, his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, faces a similar predicament. Hemant’s sister-in-law, Sita Soren, has sought refuge in BJP. If Soren remains in jail for an extended duration, how will his family keep the party in their control?

With general elections looming, both BJP and the Congress are hoping to see these movement-based parties become embroiled in scandals. They understand that bystanders reap maximum benefits when the market is plundered.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.