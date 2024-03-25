Is corruption but an excuse to wipe out opposition?

Kejriwal, who is used to forging new paths, did so again this time. In the past, politicians suspected of corruption or other such charges, used to resign if they faced arrest. Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren was the most recent example. Kejriwal’s colleagues have indicated, though, that he will not step down. The question that arises in this context is: Can a government be run from jail? The Constitution is silent on this matter, but provisions in the jail manual will prove to be an impediment. In political circles, speculation is rife whether Kejriwal and Soren would gain from a sympathy wave. It’s also said that only those who oppose the BJP are being detained. BJP is not a party, but a “washing machine". Is this a new trend? Certainly not. Who was in control when the Supreme Court referred to the CBI as a “parrot"?