Another COVID wave is likely to hit India around mid to late June and it is likely to peak in August, a recent study by a team of Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur suggested. They further added that the fourth wave of the coronavirus is likely to continue for the next four months. Speaking about the severity of the infection, the team said that will depend on the coronavirus variant and the vaccination status across the country.

Is India likely to witness the 4th COVID wave?

The scientists said that the fourth wave of COVID-19 in India will arrive after 936 days from the initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020.

Therefore, the fourth wave starts from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022, and ends on October 24, 2022, the authors said in the study.

They further clarified that the entire analysis will be deeply impacted by how and when the next variant arrives.

The new COVID model was designed using a mixture of Gaussian distribution based on the data on Zimbabwe. However, the researchers noted that there is always a fair chance that a possible new variant of coronavirus may have an intense impact on the whole analysis.

How severe will be the 4th COVID wave?

The impact will depend on the various factors like the variant's infectibility, fatality, etc, they said.

"Apart from this fact, the effect of vaccinations -- first, second or booster dosage may also play a significant role on the possibility of infection, degree of infection and various issues related to the fourth wave," the authors said.

Will severe will be the next variant?

Time and again researchers have pointed out that Omicron is not the last variant of concern, and there is no guarantee that the next variant will be milder. "The next variant of concern will be more fit, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating," said Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 technical lead.

The study led by Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar, and Shalabh of IIT Kanpur's Department of Mathematics and Statistics has been published in MedRxiv as a pre-print. However, the study is yet to be peer-reviewed. The same research team had previously predicted that the third wave of the pandemic in India would peak by February 3, 2022.

