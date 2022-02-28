Will severe will be the next variant?

Time and again researchers have pointed out that Omicron is not the last variant of concern, and there is no guarantee that the next variant will be milder. "The next variant of concern will be more fit, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating," said Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 technical lead.