Some people who are due for a precautionary dose are not taking it, which possibly has increased the pool of a susceptible population, AIIMS chief said
After showing signs of stabilising, COVID is again on the rise for the past few weeks. Explaining the cause of the sudden surge in the cases, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said non-adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and people being unenthusiastic about getting the booster dose are possibly making them more susceptible to infection. However, there is no need to be panicked as the number of serious cases is still low, he further added.
As per the official data, seventeen districts in the country, including seven in Kerala and five in Mizoram, are reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of more than 10%, while in 24 districts, including seven in Kerala and four each in Maharashtra and Mizoram, the weekly positivity rate is between five and 10%.
What are the reasons behind the recent COVID surge?
Speaking on this topic, Guleria said, as quoted by news agency PTI, complacency has set in among people towards following Covid-appropriate behaviour. In addition, some people who are due for a precautionary dose are not taking it, which possibly has increased the pool of a susceptible population.
Echoing similar views, Dr N K Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), said, there is increased mobility due to the summer holidays, easing of travel restrictions both nationally and internationally and full-fledged opening up of economic activities, because of which there has been a spread of the infection among vulnerable individuals.
There is another dimension to it and that is, the infection is limited to metros and big cities with a high population density. The important thing is that most of the people who are getting infected these days are immunised and have common cold and a mild influenza-like illness, Dr. Arora added.
Does this indicate the emergence of a new variant?
Noting that at least 3 covid variants are circulating currently, Dr Arora said, India now has BA.4 and BA.5, in addition to BA.2, which have slightly higher transmissibility as compared to the other Omicron sub-lineages. He, however, pointed out that there is no new variant of concern.
But we should not let our guard down and must focus on aggressive testing so as not to miss out on any emerging variant, added Guleria.
Should we be worried about the recent COVID surge?
The AIIMS chief said, although there is a rise in the number of cases, there is no associated increase in hospitalisation or deaths. “So the rise in the number of cases is not a cause of worry at the moment."
"There is no need to panic, but one must remember that Covid is very much around us and we need to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and particularly, avoid crowded places and also make masks an integral part of our day-to-day living," Dr Arora said.
With a single-day rise of 8,329 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,32,13,435 on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.
The top 10 states and Union territories of concern in terms of an increasing positivity rate are Kerala, Mizoram, Goa, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Sikkim, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. The 6 states and Union territories -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu -- have more than 1,000 active Covid cases.
