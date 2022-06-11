After showing signs of stabilising, COVID is again on the rise for the past few weeks. Explaining the cause of the sudden surge in the cases, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said non-adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and people being unenthusiastic about getting the booster dose are possibly making them more susceptible to infection. However, there is no need to be panicked as the number of serious cases is still low, he further added.

