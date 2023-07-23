In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 205.81 meters, marginally above the danger mark of 205.33m, on Sunday morning. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level stood at 205.81 at 7 am today, up from 205.7m recorded earlier a few hours ago.

Following this, several houses were submerged in the low-lying areas on Saturday. The police reached the spot and issued an alert regarding the situation.

On Saturday, the Delhi government is on high alert as over 2 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna River. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi warned that there is a possibility of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) getting inundated if the water level in the river rises to 206.7 meters.

The minister assured the people of Delhi that the government is ready for evacuation and is monitoring the situation closely. The Central Water Commission (CWC) data said that the water level in Hathnikund Barrage crossed the 1 lakh mark at 9:00 AM and was ranging between lakh and 2.5 lakh cusecs between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Atishi said that the government is making announcements in the vulnerable areas and informing the residents about the threat of flooding. The government is inspecting the relief camps and making preparations in case the need for evacuation arises.

Notably, the people displaced in the recent Delhi floods were not happy with the relief efforts of the government.

"The situation has sparked concern, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents," the minister added.

Atishi said that the Department of Revenue has taken extensive steps to deal with the situation and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also monitoring the situation closely and is overseeing the response efforts.

"Whether it's the Central district, Eastern district, or areas like Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, we have made sufficient preparations to address any challenges that may arise," she said.

The Delhi government is earnestly urging the public to stay watchful and collaborate closely with the authorities amidst this crucial period.