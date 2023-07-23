Is Delhi ready to handle flood situation this time? Govt replies1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Water level in Delhi's Yamuna River recorded at 205.81m, marginally above danger mark of 205.33m. Government on high alert and ready for evacuation.
In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 205.81 meters, marginally above the danger mark of 205.33m, on Sunday morning. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level stood at 205.81 at 7 am today, up from 205.7m recorded earlier a few hours ago.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×