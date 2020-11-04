Is Delhi witnessing third wave of Covid-19? Yes, says CM Kejriwal as cases rise

In a big worry for the Delhiites, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital are increasing like never before. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 'we can call this the third wave of Covid-19 cases here', news agency ANI tweeted. Delhi on Tuesday recorded over 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. The national capital reported over 6,700 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the tally to over 4 lakh mark. This was the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6000-mark. The previous highest single-day spike was on October 30 when 5,891 people were found to be infected with the virus in a single day.

"There has been a rise in COVID19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here. We are monitoring the situation, and will take all necessary actions," ANI tweeted quoting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"There has been a rise in COVID19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here. We are monitoring the situation, and will take all necessary actions," ANI tweeted quoting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The sudden spike in cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, the next festival is Diwali and Chhath in November.

Worried about the continuous spike in Delhi’s infections, top officials from the Union and the Delhi governments met on Monday and discussed a recalibration of testing, treating and surveillance strategies.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.