Is everyone in BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra? asks KTR1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:22 PM IST
- Stepping up his attack on PM Modi, KTR said that the double engine that the prime minister talks about ‘is the economic engine of Adani, and the political engine of Modi’.
Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday hit out against the BJP led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
