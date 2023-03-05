Is Foxconn investing in Karnataka? CM Bommai's revelation sparks Congress ire

Apple Inc partner Foxconn's plans to open a new 300 acre factory in Karnataka has sparked a war of words between the Congress and ruling BJP. A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other top administrative officials revealed the plans, Opposition leaders have dubbed it a ‘publicity stunt’.

“Is Basavaraj Bommai misleading the people of Karnataka? Why would the CM jeopardize such a prestigious investment by doing a publicity stunt? Most investors prefer secrecy till final agreements are signed," Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge tweeted.

Foxconn and the state government had reportedly signed a letter of intent on Friday to establish the manufacturing facility within a period of five years. Meanwhile Bloomberg cited unnamed sources to add that Foxconn was planning to invest $700 million in the new factory.

“Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka," the CM had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also met with company Chairman Young Liu during his recent visit to the country. The PM tweeted on Wednesday that the duo had "discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India's tech and innovation eco-system".

News of an upcoming investment in India also appeared to have been backed by K Chandrashekar Rao - the Chief Minister of neighbouring Telangana.

The Taiwanese tech giant however asserted on Saturday that it was yet to enter into any definitive investment agreement.

"Foxconn has not entered into binding, definitive agreements for new investments during this trip. Negotiations and internal review are ongoing. Financial investment sums discussed in media are not information being released by Foxconn," the statement quoted by news agency AFP said.

(With inputs from agencies)