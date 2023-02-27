Is global tax reform closer to reality now?

The proposals being negotiated have two pillars. The first seeks to re-allocate part of the profits of large MNCs above a specified threshold for taxation in countries where their customers are. This would help countries like India to get a slice of such profits through taxes. The second pillar, called the ‘GloBE’ proposal, recommends a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% and ways to ensure that MNCs pay up this minimum level of tax on income arising in each of the markets where they operate. It also proposes a ‘top-up tax’ on profits in any market whenever the effective tax rate falls below 15%.