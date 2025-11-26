Is Google Meet down in India? Several users report outage — ‘502, that’s an error'

Several user reported Google Meet outage on Wednesday, November 26. As per Downdetector, many reported Google Meet outage around 11 am. Many were unable to join meetings. “502, that’s an error” message popped on their screens.

As many as 66 percent reported problems with the website, 32 percent raised complaints about server connection and 1 percent stated problem with video quality.

Screenshot from Downdetector

Several users on social media asked, “Is Google Meet down?” and shared screenshots of their screens. But there were others who said, “Google meet is down for everyone in my org but not for me.”

Another comment read, “Google meet is down ?.....I can join the meet but my rest of the team is facing issues”

‘Why every big tech is going down’ Many also questioned, “Google meet is down!! Why every big tech is going down this month?” Another said, “Every big tech is going down this month!!! I'M STILL WAITING FOR GCP OUTAGE!!!” One more commented, “Is Google Meet down for anyone else? First Cloudflare, then AWS… now GCP wants a turn too.”

Last week, Cloudflare faced continued service issues. The problems left hundreds of users across multiple regions unable to access websites and services that depend on the company’s network infrastructure.

Outage tracker Downdetector logged more than 550 reports from users in the United States at around 8.07 AM IST last Thursday, indicating persistent instability.

Major platforms, including the social network X and AI chatbot ChatGPT, experienced widespread disruptions after Cloudflare reported that a latent software flaw had affected its systems.

According to data from Downdetector, users also encountered issues on League of Legends, along with select services from Google and OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

According to the platform’s breakdown, 58 percent of affected users are experiencing problems with server connections, 30 percent are encountering issues with websites, and 12 percent are reporting hosting-related disruptions.

At that time, Cloudflare’s official system status page showed multiple scheduled maintenance operations occurring across its global datacentres. The company stated that maintenance was in progress at the Juazeiro do Norte (JDO) facility from 05:00 to 09:00 UTC on Thursday.

In a post on X, Cloudflare Chief Technology Officer Dane Knecht acknowledged the outage and apologised, saying the company had let down both customers and the wider internet community when a failure in its network disrupted significant volumes of traffic. He noted that services had since been restored.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services (AWS) had also seen a surge in reported disruptions during the same period. More than 340 users in the United States reported issues with AWS, according to Downdetector.