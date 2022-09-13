Is GPS-based toll the FASTag alternative we need?

The existing FASTag system, though faster than cash payments, still requires vehicles to stop at toll booths to enable reading of tags. Also, the vehicle must wait till the gate is opened. GPS tolling uses satellite-based navigation and requires no halting. Also, vehicles can be charged only for their actual travel on a highway stretch. Currently, toll is paid at toll booths which is fixed between two points of tolling and a user does not get any concession even if he/she exits before completing the full run between two toll plazas. The new system should reduce the toll amount charged for travel on highways.

