Is having two spouses illegal? Here's what Indian laws say about polygamy | Explained
As Assam orders state government employees to seek prior permission for second marriage, here's deep dive into the Indian laws on polygamy and bigamy.
Who is allowed to have more than one wife or husband in India? Well, it depends on the religion you follow. Polygamy — the practice of having more than one spouse at the same time — has often been debated among different groups in India. The concept recently cropped up during the discussion around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — which calls for a common law for all citizens of the country, irrespective of their religion.