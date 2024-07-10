‘Is he an animal…,’ BMW hit-and-run victim recalls ordeal says ‘my wife was screaming while she was dragged’

Mumbai BMW hit and run case: A BMW fatally struck a 45-year-old woman in Mumbai's Worli area. The husband said she could have survived if the driver had not fled. The driver, Mihir Shah, allegedly dragged her for 1.5 kilometers on the car's bonnet before escaping.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated10 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Mumbai BMW hit and run case: Police succeeded in hunting down Mihir Shah after two days of painstaking probe
Mumbai BMW hit and run case: Police succeeded in hunting down Mihir Shah after two days of painstaking probe ( Photo: Bhushan Koyande/HT)

Mumbai BMW hit and run case: The husband of a 45-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a BMW in Worli, Mumbai, said that his wife could have survived if the driver had stopped the car instead of fleeing the scene.

Pradip Liladhar Nakhva said his wife was still alive after the collision and might have survived if immediate medical assistance would be provided. Instead, Mihir Shah, who is the son of a Shiv Sena leader, allegedly dragged her on the bonnet of the car for nearly one-and-a-half kilometers.

Nakhva while speaking to India Today said, "After the collision, we fell on the bonnet and then fell on the ground. I fell on the side while my wife came under the wheel. I got up and asked the driver to stop, but he sped away with Kaveri on the bonnet." 

"Is he a man or an animal? No one does this to an animal. My wife was screaming when the driver was dragging her... If he had not run away, my wife would have been alive," he further said.

"These people are saying that my wife's body had fallen 100 meters ahead. If my wife had been lying 100 meters ahead, would I not have found her?" he said.

Mumbai police tracks down Mihir Shah

Mumbai Police succeeded in hunting down Mihir Shah after two days of painstaking probe when his friend made the mistake of switching on his mobile phone only for 15 minutes.

Mihir, 24, who had managed to evade the police since the accident on Sunday morning, was finally arrested from Virar near Mumbai.

The luxury car driven by Mihir allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

First Published:10 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
