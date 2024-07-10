‘Is he an animal…,’ BMW hit-and-run victim recalls ordeal says ‘my wife was screaming while she was dragged’

Mumbai BMW hit and run case: The husband of a 45-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a BMW in Worli, Mumbai, said that his wife could have survived if the driver had stopped the car instead of fleeing the scene.

Pradip Liladhar Nakhva said his wife was still alive after the collision and might have survived if immediate medical assistance would be provided. Instead, Mihir Shah, who is the son of a Shiv Sena leader, allegedly dragged her on the bonnet of the car for nearly one-and-a-half kilometers.

Nakhva while speaking to India Today said, "After the collision, we fell on the bonnet and then fell on the ground. I fell on the side while my wife came under the wheel. I got up and asked the driver to stop, but he sped away with Kaveri on the bonnet."

"Is he a man or an animal? No one does this to an animal. My wife was screaming when the driver was dragging her... If he had not run away, my wife would have been alive," he further said.

"These people are saying that my wife's body had fallen 100 meters ahead. If my wife had been lying 100 meters ahead, would I not have found her?" he said.

Mumbai police tracks down Mihir Shah Mumbai Police succeeded in hunting down Mihir Shah after two days of painstaking probe when his friend made the mistake of switching on his mobile phone only for 15 minutes.

Mihir, 24, who had managed to evade the police since the accident on Sunday morning, was finally arrested from Virar near Mumbai.