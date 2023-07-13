‘Is he not a scientist?’: Twitter divided as ISRO chief visits temple ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:27 PM IST
ISRO Chairman S Somanath and other officials visited a temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings for the success of the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission. The move has sparked a debate on the mixing of science and religion.
ISRO Chairman S Somnath and other top officials offered prayers at an Andhra Pradesh temple on Thursday as India counts down to the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The team of scientists had arrived at the Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple early in the morning with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3. The spaceship is set to launch at 2:35 pm on Friday.
