ISRO Chairman S Somnath and other top officials offered prayers at an Andhra Pradesh temple on Thursday as India counts down to the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The team of scientists had arrived at the Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple early in the morning with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3. The spaceship is set to launch at 2:35 pm on Friday.

“I need the blessings of Chengalamma Devi...I came here to pray and seek the blessings for the success of this mission. Chandrayaan-3 will start its journey tomorrow. We are hoping that everything goes right and it lands on the moon on August 23," Somnath told reporters.

The move has of course left social media torn with many applauding the scientists for upholding India's culture while others questioned their scientific mien.

“This is so nice. This is our culture, that before starting any important work, we offer prayers and take blessings from God. Best wishes to team ISRO. A proud moment for our country," enthused one user.

“Does he need Bhagwan Bharosa. Is he not a scientist? Such people inculcate cult in society," countered another.

“I thought ISRO believes in Science!" tweeted a third.

Others still urged the scientists to adorn the rocket with “nimbu-mirchi" or ensure that the craft itself visited the temple en route the moon. Many also wondered why a seemingly personal visit had been covered by cameras.

“Dangerous mix of science and religion" proclaimed several users.