Is Hindu marriage valid without ‘7 phere’? Here's what Supreme Court says
The Supreme Court ruled that a Hindu marriage must include valid ceremonies like saptapadi, representing promises made by the couple. The court emphasized that marriage is not a commercial transaction but a sacred institution in Indian society.
A Hindu marriage cannot be recognized in the absence of a valid ceremony like saptapadi, the seven steps taken by a couple around agni that represent seven promises or principles they make to one another, under the Hindu Marriage Act, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.