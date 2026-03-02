Holi 2026: Dry day or business as usual? Liquor rules explained state-wise

Holi 2026: As India gears up to celebrate Holi on March 4, 2026, questions around liquor sales and consumption have once again come into focus. Like every year, whether Holi is treated as a dry day depends entirely on state excise rules — and this time, the approach differs sharply across regions.

Holi celebrations often include private parties, large gatherings and events at hotels and banquet halls. But authorities have reminded citizens and event organisers that alcohol-related regulations remain strictly state-specific.

Uttar Pradesh: Strict rules, licences mandatory In Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Noida, officials have adopted a zero-tolerance stance ahead of Holi. The excise department has made it mandatory for hotels, clubs and banquet halls to obtain an Occasional Bar Licence (FL-11) if alcohol is to be served or consumed on their premises during Holi events.

District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar has warned that establishments violating the rule will face strict legal action, regardless of the size of the gathering. Authorities have clarified that even small, private events held at licensed venues require formal permission if alcohol is involved.

Additionally, the sale of open liquor or alcohol in pouches continues to be prohibited in the state. Residents have been advised to buy only sealed bottles from authorised outlets and report illegal sales. A control room has been activated, with complaints accepted via helpline number 14405. Special enforcement drives are expected across Noida and Greater Noida during the festive period.

Maharashtra: Holi no longer a dry day In contrast, Maharashtra has revised its excise policy, removing Holi from the list of dry days. Along with Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti, Holi will now see authorised liquor shops remain open across the state.

State officials have said the decision aims to curb illegal liquor sales that tend to rise during dry days. By allowing regulated outlets to operate, the government hopes to improve oversight and prevent the growth of black-market supply.

However, authorities have clarified that other sensitive dates linked to national importance or law-and-order concerns may still be declared dry days under existing provisions.

What residents should keep in mind For Holi 2026, the message is clear: check your state’s excise rules before planning celebrations.

In Uttar Pradesh, venues — especially in Noida — must ensure all licences are in place if alcohol is involved, as enforcement will be strict. In Maharashtra, liquor sales will be permitted through authorised outlets under the revised policy.