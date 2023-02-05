Is home loan a saving scheme? Ex-Finance Minister Chidambaram explains
- The 77-year-old politician said, the payment of interest and the instalments of the loan is indeed an expenditure, but it is an expenditure that is converted into an asset, which is a saving.
Rajya Sabha member P. Chidambaram takes a jab at Finance Secretary T V Somanathan on his statement in an interview where he said, a housing loan is not a saving. To this, the Congress leader has asked Somanathan to re-examine his theory on housing loans. The Centre currently offers a host of tax benefits on both home loans principal and interest amount.
