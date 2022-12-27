As several countries are witnessing a massive coronavirus infection surge, many are worried about the fact whether India is likely to see the fourth COVID wave in the coming months. The issue became more concerning as Omicron BF.7, which is behind the surge in China, has also been detected in India. Addressing this, IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal, who is part of the IIT sutra covid model, said that the ‘short-term future does not look good’ but ‘there is no cause for alarm in India’. Check the full analysis here:

Why China is witnessing the surge now despite the high rate of vaccination?

Explaining this, Agrawal said, The percentage of the naturally immune (immunity acquired via the previous infection) population in China was less than 5% in October-end and less than 20% in November-end. At present, less than 60% of the population has natural immunity.

The ratio of actual to reported cases rose rapidly since November. If we take this ratio to be 2.5 in March this year (when the country has seen another surge), it was 100+ in early November, and is 500+ at present!

This means, only 1 out of 500+ cases are being reported these days. This is one reason why the reported numbers are very small. Another reason is that about 30% population is still outside the reach of pandemic.

The expert also mentions short-term future does not look good. The pandemic will hit the remaining population soon, and then the cases will rise further. It will continue until more than 90% population gets infected.

How long will this continue?

It will stop only when nearly entire population acquires natural immunity. Our analysis of Omicron wave across countries had shown that natural immunity provides strong protection against infection by any variant.

It has continued to hold true - countries with a high level of natural immunity have not seen a significant rise in case numbers. In China, due to its zero-Covid policy, as we observe, natural immunity did not develop at all.

He further points out, This is the worst time for them -- little natural immunity and little restrictions on movements

Will India see another surge?

Agrawal assured that India has no need to worry at this point.

Explaining why, we continue to have > 98% population with natural immunity. So I do not see any reason for concern. Over time, some percentage will lose natural immunity, and it may cause a small ripple, but it is very unlikely that a significant rise will occur.