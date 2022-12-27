As several countries are witnessing a massive coronavirus infection surge, many are worried about the fact whether India is likely to see the fourth COVID wave in the coming months. The issue became more concerning as Omicron BF.7, which is behind the surge in China, has also been detected in India. Addressing this, IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal, who is part of the IIT sutra covid model, said that the ‘short-term future does not look good’ but ‘there is no cause for alarm in India’. Check the full analysis here:

