The spurt in travelling post COVID-pandemic after reopening of borders and relaxation in travel restrictions, is expected to come to an end, finds a recent report

That urge to come out of home and travel across the world might have fallen from its peak level post COVID pandemic in recent months, suggests a new study. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several nations like France, Germany, Canada, witnessed a severe loss in interest in travelling. Similar trend was also observed in India as well. In India, interest to travel fell by 3 per cent since 2021, says new study conducted by ‘The Morning Consult’, according a CNBC report.

Other than falling trend of travelling in many countries, leisure travelling continues to be popular in countries like China, Mexico, Japan, and Brazil, reported CNBC citing Morning Consult’s “The State of Travel & Hospitality" study published in September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

End of revenge travelling At the global level, the falling interest in travelling in most of the countries can be explained by the fading away of the phenomenon of ‘revenge travelling’.

The term describes, people's behaviour to escape the monotonous routine that was emerged as ‘new normal’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The data of the study suggests that the pent up demand post pandemic is ending. The reason behind the decline is because the majority of the people who were waiting to take their ‘revenge trips’ have already done so, Lindsey Roeschke, travel and hospitality analyst at Morning Consult told CNBC in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tourists from the US and Europe are likely to decrease in the coming time due to the impact of tightening monetary policies on their spending behaviour.

The ‘The Morning Consult’ survey is based on interviews conducted monthly from January 2021 and July 2023 among approximately 14,000 total adults in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Since pandemic, there has been a surge in travelling across the world. Post pandemic, large number of Indians travelled for leisurely purpose. Last year, more Indians travelled on vacation every month compared to global citizens, found a survey by the Travel Lifestyle Network. The survey said that around 24% Indians took at least one vacation every month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!