Is India proactive in 'taking back' PoK? Amit Shah says steps will be taken when...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says the BJP believes that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and that only India “should get it”.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India. "We have rights over it. No one can deny that," he said. When asked if India has taken any "pro-active steps" towards the PoK issue, Shah said, “They will be taken at the right time."