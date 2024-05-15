Union Home Minister Amit Shah says the BJP believes that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and that only India “should get it”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India. "We have rights over it. No one can deny that," he said. When asked if India has taken any "pro-active steps" towards the PoK issue, Shah said, “They will be taken at the right time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Proactive steps are not taken by speaking about them in your interview. They will be taken at the right time while keeping in view the situation of the country and world. But we have set this target [of taking back PoK]," Amit Shah said in an interview with news agency ANI.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and only India should get it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah was also asked about the unrest in PoK and India's response to it. He said, “Based on the disputes there, we don't want to claim our authority over PoK...There is mismanagement there, it is their subject...but Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is ours because the entire Kashmir has merged with the Indian Union. How to take that back is India's question..."

Mass protest in PoK Several thousand locals are reportedly out on the streets in PoK to protest against taxes on electricity bills and reduction in subsidies. A complete strike has been observed in the territory since last Friday, bringing life to a halt, news agency PTI reported.

On Monday, the Pakistan Paramilitary rangers unlawfully deployed in PoK opened fire on protestors, leaving three civilians dead and several others severely wounded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to PTI, the region witnessed clashes on Saturday between the police and activists of a rights movement, leaving at least one police official dead and injuring over 100 people, mostly policemen.

'PoK belongs to India' In an election rally in West Bengal on Wednesday, Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can fear Pakistan if they want, “but this PoK belongs to India and we will take it."

Shah, a senior BJP leader, also criticised Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Farooq Abdullah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video, Aiyar was heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses the atom bomb. He indicated in the video that if a "mad person" comes to power there and uses the atomic bomb, it will not be good and will have its effect here too.

While Aiyar said the video was old and dredged up now as the BJP's election campaign is faltering, the Congress said that it totally disagreed with the remarks made by Aiyar some months ago.

A few days before Aiyar's remark went viral, Farooq Abdullah had said, “...They (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!