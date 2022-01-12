Is India ready for bullet trains?

The other big challenge, apart from the pitched battles over land, is technological. The high-speed rail corridor will pass via Thane creek in Mumbai, which is a protected sanctuary housing mangroves and a population of flamingos. In order to avoid disturbing this habitat, the rail corridor will have to traverse through a 21km tunnel, of which 7km will be under the sea. Several new technologies are expected to be used for the first time in India to surmount this construction challenge.