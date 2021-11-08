Is India really ready for the next big outbreak?

As the number of dengue cases crossed 1,500 in Delhi last week, with serious outbreaks and spiking death rates across the country, the federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya intervened. The ministry deployed teams of experts to nine states and territories and suggested Covid beds should be repurposed for dengue patients. Mandaviya also inadvertently highlighted one of the main shortfalls of India’s pandemic response — the significant undercounting of cases and deaths. “Since testing is the most important step to identifying dengue, these deaths will not be reported as such and the disease will continue to be under-reported," he said.