Is India's gender budget promise only on paper?
Is India’s gender budget promise only on paper?

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2023, 10:43 PM IST Niti Kiran
In the Indian context, the budgetary allocations to schemes benefiting women have grown nearly 13% at an annualized rate since inception, but its share in the overall government spends has stayed almost at 5%Premium
Gender budgeting, a strategy to ensure that promises on gender equality show up in public budget allocations as well, was first adopted by India in 2005-06

Gender budgeting, a strategy to ensure that promises on gender equality show up in public budget allocations as well, was first adopted by India in 2005-06. A host of other countries have also adopted such initiatives. But in India and elsewhere, achieving gender equality has stayed a major challenge. In the Indian context, the budgetary allocations to schemes benefiting women have grown nearly 13% at an annualized rate since inception, but its share in the overall government spends has stayed almost at 5%. Various studies have drawn parallels between gender equality and improved economic efficiency. Can India get its act together? Mint explores:

Graphic: Mint
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
