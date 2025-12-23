Is IRCTC down? Netizens slam Railways, say Tatkal booking system keeps showing ‘Error’ message

IRCTC services might be affected as netizens on Tuesday slammed the Tatkal booking facility provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), with many saying that they keep getting an ‘Error’ message whenever they use the app/website of the platform.

One user said, “If IRCTC Tatkal booking is made for brokers then this service should be stopped, False promises should not be shown. Whenever we book tatkal tickets , this drama happens”

“Everytime I am trying to book a Tatkal ticket I am facing this issue. Getting the same error again and again. What is wrong with IRCTC?,” another user asked.

This wave of criticism comes after Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on 4 December, claimed that the IRCTC website was up for 99.98% of the time between April and October 2025.

There has still not been a major spike in reports of IRCTC being down. Downdetector, for now, reports around 56 outages. While 68% of the reports were about problems on the website, 31% of the reports point to the app.