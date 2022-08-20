The Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has dismissed media claims that it has been selling consumers' personal information. According to certain media reports, including social media advocacy groups, the company is employing a consultant, and both the company and the government plan to monetize passenger data.

A senior IRCTC official confirms that the corporation does not sell its data and has no intention of doing so, and that any media stories to the contrary are completely false. The representative added that experts are being employed to enhance already-existing firms. The expert will also provide recommendations for new commercial ventures that IRCTC and Indian Railways may like to pursue in the near future.

The representative further emphasised that the organisation constantly looks for chances in new business sectors as a commercial entity. IRCTC has announced a tender to hire a consultant of international repute in order to carry out these tasks in a more professional way and to protect the financial interests of its investors.

According to reports, this action's declared goal is to bring in up to ₹1,000 crore in revenue for the IRCTC. The consultant will be asked to research any vendor-related data from Indian Railways apps as well as statistics on passenger, freight, and parcel business.

Also Read: IRCTC shares: Buy/Hold after Q1 results? What brokerage suggests

Additionally, it stated that according to the tender, customer information to be examined and used includes, among other things, "Name, Age, Mobile No., Gender, Address, E-Mail ID, No. of Passengers, Class of Journey, Payment Mode, Login/Password," in addition to behavioural information like payment and booking methods, frequency of travel, etc.

IRCTC has created a multitude of enterprises on its own platform, including rail ticketing, retiring room booking, hotel booking, air ticketing, bus booking, catering service, etc. In a similar manner, IRCTC will also build a new business on its own platform with help or direction from industry leaders, and it will be defined by the higher authorities of the organisation.

Also Read: What can put IRCTC stock on growth path

In addition to the official's statement, IRCTC does not save any financial information about its clients on its system server since, when a client makes an online payment for one of its many services, control is transferred to the appropriate Payment Gateway or bank to process the payment.

The idea behind this is to provide better assistance and guidance to IRCTC and Indian Railways for developing monetization strategies through data analysis. The consultant will guide the company on the monetization of activities, new businesses in line with the travel and associated needs of its customers and advise on monetization value of existing Digital Resources, using anonymous data and observing various Acts and laws including IT Act 2000 and its amendments, User data privacy laws including GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

More than seven crore of the IRCTC's more than 10 crore users are active users. The business, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has been at the forefront of offering Indian Railways passengers first-rate services.

(With ANI inputs)