Is it a crime to do asymptomatic testing? Biocon chief expresses anguish

Her concern is ICMR is not permitting asymptomatic testing in large numbers, she said. "Businesses have now opened up their offices and plants and want to make sure that employees returning to their campuses are negative for the novel coronavirus," according to her. "...some of them might be positive, some of them might be carriers, some of them might be supercarriers. How do I know? Why are they (ICMR) preventing us from testing? I dont understand. Everywhere in the world, they are allowing testing," Mazumdar-Shaw told PTI. Governments are acting as if its a crime to test. They are almost making it like that. Is it crime to test? its not because, as an individual, I would like to know whether I am positive or negative even if I am asymptomatic."