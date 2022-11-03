Is it Covid-19, flu or infection of respiratory tract: How to find difference

Fevers

Chills

Headaches

Cough

Muscle soreness

Fatigue

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Shortness of breath

Runny nose

The respiratory tract infection can infect anyone but is most dangerous in infants and the elderly. Its symptoms are similar to those of the common cold. They tend to run their course with only mild intensity in adults and older children. In infants and the elderly, symptoms tend to be more severe, and can include fevers and wheezing. Some cases may require hospitalization, but most infections run their course within 1 to 2 weeks.