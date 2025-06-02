‘Is it so difficult to be patriotic?’ Salman Khurshid slams people ‘calculating political allegiances’; Congress reacts

Congress leader Saman Khurshid expressed his concern on Monday over political conflicts back in India amid the country's efforts to address terrorism on a global stage.

Khurshid's comments come as he participates in a multi-party delegation visiting various countries to address terrorism and raise awareness about Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, the senior Congress leader said that while India communicates its stance on terrorism globally, some people at home focus on political allegiances instead of unity.

“When on mission against terrorism, to carry India’s message to the world, it’s distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances,” Khurshid said.

He asked if it was so ‘difficult’ to be patriotic. “Is it so difficult to be patriotic?”

On Sunday, while addressing a gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Khurshid said that India's all-party delegation shows diversity and unity because it unequivocally condemns terrorism despite being from different parties.

India first, says Salman Khurshid Talking to the news agency ANI later, Salman Khurshid addressed the political issue back home.

Several opposition leaders have expressed their reservations over the nomination of their leaders for the all-party delegation task. Congress leaders have alleged that the government had not considered their nominees.

“People are saying, he (Salman Khurshid) is supporting so and so, and he is not supporting so and so; they are supporting the government, etc,” Khurshid said.

The veteran Congress leader said he had not come abroad to oppose the Centre, but to speak for India. “Have I come here to oppose the Government of India? If I wanted to do that, I would stay at home.”

“I have come here to speak for India, whoever speaks for India and in whichever way they speak for India, whatever is said for India, we are here to support,” Khurshid said.

He said that the all-party delegation is going abroad, keeping India first in mind.

“It is only a short period of 10-12 days, then you have to go back home and do what you are required to do at home. But here for India first, India and only India,” Khurshid said.

Congress leader reacts Reacting to Salman Khurshid's X post, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the all-party delegation is representing India and not the BJP.

“It is the responsibility of the delegation members to represent their nation. They are not representing the BJP. If any delegation member appreciates or talks about his or her party, that will not be good,” he said.

“It is their duty to expose Pakistan before the world and explain the action taken by our Armed Forces,” Alvi added.