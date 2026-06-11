‘Is it so difficult to change Delhi?’: NGO founder lashes out over encroachment in viral video; CM Rekha Gupta responds

NGO Vrikshit Foundation founder Shankar Singh's viral video expressing frustration over alleged encroachments and the presence of homeless people near the Deepali Chowk flyover project has drawn a response from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who praised his civic efforts and assured government support to address the issue.

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In the video, Singh claimed that repeated attempts to clean up the area and facilitate the construction of a 2.5-km-long flyover had been hampered by people living along the stretch. Questioning whether Delhi could truly change, he alleged that efforts to clear the site had met with resistance despite multiple clean-up drives over the past two months.

"I don't have sympathy and empathy for them now. Right now, I am standing at the Deepali Chowk flyover. We have been transforming this area for the past 2 months. It's a 2.5 km-long flyover. We have had this same area cleaned up at least 5 times. And every time we request them to move from this area and allow us to clean it. But they have no shame at all," Singh said while referring to the homeless.

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"They tell their kids to jump in. They make their kids litter. You must be ashamed to hear this, but this is what they do. Go to these women and tell them to move from this area. Then they will cast a shadow over us. They will threaten us with rape charges. Will Delhi ever change like this? We have been worried for the past 2 months. No matter who we talk to, the police say it's not our job," he further said.

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Singh concluded, “They say it's not our job. Is it so difficult to change Delhi? It is very difficult to change Delhi, I am telling the truth. We have requested these people with folded hands and feet.”

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The NGO founder said that encroachers continued to occupy the area despite repeated warnings and requests to vacate. He added that those occupying the site were not only asked to move but also offered the opportunity to work alongside the team and participate in the transformation project, an offer that was ultimately turned down.

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Singh mentioned that it was “surprising” that a government shelter home was located just 200 metres away, yet many people continued to stay at the site. He stressed that the issue was not about removing people but about reclaiming and restoring a public space intended for the use of all citizens.

Rekha Gupta reacts Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Singh for his efforts towards making the national capital cleaner.

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“Your efforts to keep Delhi clean are highly appreciated. Citizens like you are making a real difference. We have noted the issue and will coordinate with the concerned departments to resolve it at the earliest. The Delhi government stands with you and will extend all possible support. Thank you for contributing towards a cleaner Delhi," Gupta responded to the video.

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Netizens react The video has garnered over 2.8 million views.

One of the users told Singh, “Bro ye MLA aur CM ka kya contribution rahega wo bhi update de dena kuch dino baad.” Another commented, “Don’t loose hope we are with you.” “Actually these people actively live under these flyovers and people donate clothes and food to them that’s why they don’t want to vacant that place,” remarked a third user.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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