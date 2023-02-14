Is it time to say goodbye to set-top box?
For an easy access of free-to-air channels, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the government is planning to set guidelines for TV manufacturers to bring built-in satellite tuner in TV sets
In a bid to end the use of set-top box for viewing free-to-air channels, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will bring built-in satellite tuner in TV sets, informed the I&B Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×