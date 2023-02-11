Is J&K's lithium reserve a game changer in India's adoption of EVs?

Jammu and Kashmir's reserve might be present with a large amount of lithium, but the current amount is insufficient to match with the world's top reserves of Lithium. Bolivia has 21 million tonnes of Lithium, Argentina has 17 million tonnes of lithium, and Australia has 6.3 million tonnes of Lithium. Whereas, China has 4.5 million tonnes of the light metal. How China can be the OPEC in the Lithium market ? According to Forbes, China owns a total of 7.9% of the world's total lithium reserves, becoming the 3rd largest lithium supplier in the world in 2020.