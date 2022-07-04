There have been reports claiming that one of the two most-wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, was in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell. Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina has reacted to the reports.

Raina ha said the most wanted LeT terrorist Talib Hussain is neither an "active member of the BJP nor a primary member".

Speaking to ANI, Raina said, "Talib Hussain is neither an active member of the BJP nor a primary member. There was a letter circular, on the basis of which it is believed that Sheikh Bashir, who is the President of BJP Minority Front of Jammu and Kashmir had appointed Talib Hussain on May 9."

After that, the BJP representative added that Hussain had distributed a letter on his own and left the party on May 18.

"A couple of years ago, Talib Hussain along with his three colleagues used to come to the BJP office as a media person. He had also interviewed me many times, he used to call himself a reporter for a YouTube channel named 'New Sehar India'," Raina said.

"As a journalist, Hussain clicked photos with us many times in the BJP office. Pakistan terror outfit wanted to target the head office of the BJP of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been done through the targeted medium and carried out such incidents," he said.

"It is too soon to say more on this matter as the investigation is going on. Not only the BJP, but all the offices of other political parties need to be more alert now, he added.

Two LeT terrorists were captured by locals on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and given to the police. Faizal Ahmed Dar, another terrorist captured by the LeT alongside Talib Hussain, was named.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that following persistent pressure from the Police and Army, the terrorists finally made it to the village of Tukson Dhok to seek refuge. They have been identified as Rajouri residents Talib Hussain and Pulwama residents Faisal Ahmed Dar.

According to the police, Talib Hussain was involved in at least three IED attacks in the Rajouri district in addition to killing civilians and grenade explosions. He also maintained frequent communication with LeT terrorist Qasim who is located in Pakistan.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered a reward of ₹5 lakhs to the brave locals who captured the terrorists in the Reasi district while praising their efforts.

"I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by the common man shows the end of terrorism is not far away. UT Govt to extend ₹5 Lakh cash reward to villagers for the gallant act against terrorists and terrorism," Sinha said.

(With ANI inputs)